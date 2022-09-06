News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: Blindfolded dinner in Cleveleys raised money for Guide Dogs and gave Blackpool people a taste of eating with no sight

A special dining event where people ate a two course meal wearing a blindfold has raised money for the North West Guide Dogs charity.

By Lucinda Herbert
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:45 pm

The meal was last Friday (Sept 04) at The Venue, Cleveleys and was organised by four guide dog users – Nicky Askew, Susan Wakeley, Michelle Tomlinson, and Lisa Daley.

Nicky Askew, 52, of Brentwood Avenue, said: “People blew us away with their kindness and support. We reached a fantastic total of £1026.48.”

She had been aiming to raise enough money to name a Guide Dog puppy ‘Panache’ after a style of dance fitness that Nicky regularly takes part in.

1. What's for dinner?

Diners await their first course but have no idea what it will be.

Photo: Nicky Askew

2. Drinks all around

Blindfolded diners enjoy a drink as they wait for their food to arrive at the Dine In The Dark experience in Cleveleys.

Photo: Nicky Askew

3. Tucking in

People tuck in to their roast dinners while wearing blindfolds

Photo: Nicky Askew

4. Getting ready

Diners were asked to put the blindfolds on before the food was brought out so they couldn't see the plates.

Photo: Nicky Askew

