In pictures: Blindfolded dinner in Cleveleys raised money for Guide Dogs and gave Blackpool people a taste of eating with no sight
A special dining event where people ate a two course meal wearing a blindfold has raised money for the North West Guide Dogs charity.
By Lucinda Herbert
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:45 pm
The meal was last Friday (Sept 04) at The Venue, Cleveleys and was organised by four guide dog users – Nicky Askew, Susan Wakeley, Michelle Tomlinson, and Lisa Daley.
Nicky Askew, 52, of Brentwood Avenue, said: “People blew us away with their kindness and support. We reached a fantastic total of £1026.48.”
She had been aiming to raise enough money to name a Guide Dog puppy ‘Panache’ after a style of dance fitness that Nicky regularly takes part in.
Learn about the Name A Pup scheme at guidedogs.org.uk
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 2