'I want to thank the paramedics who saved my life at Great Manchester 10k'

A man who’s life was saved by paramedics at a 10k run is set to take on the race once more to say thank you.

55-year-old Phil Reece, who says he has ‘unfinished business’ with the race, will be running on May 19 in aid of Heartbeat.

Phil collapsed near the finish line of the Great Manchester 10k run in 2017 but was saved by paramedics who used CPR and a defibrillator.

The runner, from Clayton le Woods, was rushed to Manchester Royal hospital where his heart was fitted with a metal valve and he was diagnosed with a bisuspid aortic valve.

Phil said “I am very grateful to the paramedics that saved my life when I collapsed during the run. I was so lucky they acted so quickly. I was aware that I had a defective valve, however had no idea I was putting myself at risk by running in the event. With regards to the surgery, I am so grateful to the surgeon Mr Bilal and all the medical staff at the MRI for their care through to recovery.”

After the collapse, Phil took on a 10 week NHS rehabilitation course and rebuilt his confidence and fitness with Heartbeat.

Heartbeat has been rehabilitating heart patients and those at risk for more than 40 years.

Lisa Riding Heartbeat fund-raiser said: “On behalf of all us here at Heartbeat I would like to wish you well in the run this year! You will smash it. We are so grateful to you for supporting Heartbeat. Nobody deserves that medal more than you Phil.”

If you would like to sponsor Phil you can visit his JustGiving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phil-reece1