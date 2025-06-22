It’s important to resist the urge to scratch a mosquito bite 🦟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mosquito bites are more common in warmer weather.

As temperatures rise across the UK this week, it’s important to know what to do if you have been bitten by a mosquito.

This is how to treat mosquito bites and how to stop yourself getting bitten in the first place.

With the warm temperatures across the UK this week, many of us are heading outside to get some much needed sunshine. However, enjoying the great outdoors, can put us at more risk of bug bites - including getting bitten by mosquitos.

Often thought of just bugging us on holiday, the UK is home to more than 30 native types of mosquitoes, some of which can bite humans. Largely found in ponds, ditches, marshes, this how to avoid getting bitten and how to treat a mosquito bite if you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mosquito bites can become itchy but it's important not to scratch them. | MATTHIEU DELATY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of a mosquito bite?

When mosquitoes bite us, they leave a small itchy red bump on our skin, some people may develop an allergic reaction to these bites causing them to swell up and become large.

The main symptoms of an insect bite or sting are:

pain where you were bitten or stung

a small, swollen lump on the skin

Bites can also cause an itching sensation, it may be tempting, but do not scratch the bites as this can lead to bacterial infections developing in the skin.

How to treat a mosquito bite?

If you have been bitten by a mosquito, as itchy as it may be, do not scratch it. Scratching mosquito bites can damage the skin and cause a skin infection, you can help to reduce the itch instead by putting a cold cloth over the bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scratching an itchy bite can damage the skin and may cause the bite to become infected. Reducing the itching can help to prevent this. Putting a cold cloth over the bite can help soothe the itch.

If your skin reacts badly to bites, consider using a bite relief cream or ointment which can be bought in pharmacies and supermarkets.

These creams usually contain steroids that can reduce any redness and itch. You can also reduce the itching sensation by taking a daily antihistamine tablet, if you have any concerns discuss this with your doctor or pharmacist.

How to stop getting bitten by mosquitoes?

There are a few ways we can protect ourselves from getting bitten by mosquitoes. If we are in an area were mosquitoes are prevalent, wearing insect repellent on your skin, especially ones that contain the ingredient DEET can stop mosquitoes from landing on your skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also wear long-sleeved clothing, or when in the home close windows and doors whenever possible, or use blinds or screens to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.