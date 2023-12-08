How to drink less this Christmas and New Year

Raise a glass, not a gallon. Navigating the labyrinth of holiday parties requires awareness of the long-term consequences of binge drinking, which can linger long after the tinsel is packed away, potentially leading to heart failure and a less than jolly start to the new year.

In the festive whirlwind of Christmas, it's vital not to overlook our cardiovascular health amidst indulgent feasts and celebratory toasts. The spirited British revelry often involves a touch of the bubbly, but it's essential to consider the consequences of excessive drinking on mobility and heart health.

Amidst the hustle of gatherings, prioritising well-being is essential, especially with heightened holiday stress. “If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed during this time of year, you’re not alone — a previous survey by the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) showed 63% percent of people report feeling too much pressure during the holiday season.” (Forbes Health)

The “majority of adults feel stressed as Christmas Day approaches, the survey claims. Many Britons say they are too busy to remember everything in the lead-up to holidays.” (The Independent)

It's essential to consider the consequences of excessive drinking. Photo credit: Al Elmes, Unsplash

“Worldwide, binge drinking is a major public health problem. The popularised health risks associated with binge drinking include physical injury and motor vehicle crashes; less attention has been given to the negative effects on the cardiovascular system… Binge drinking is associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease in middle-aged and older adults.” (Piano MR, Mazzuco A, Kang M, Phillips SA.)

Reflective moments, like walks or meditation, are vital during family stays or events. (Natalie Butler, R.D., L.D and Ana Gotter) Cherish the gift of self-care to keep hearts, both figuratively and literally, at the centre of the celebrations.

Yuletide Drinks and Heart Health Awareness

The festive season prompts reflection on the delicate balance between celebration and heart health, recognising the potential cardiovascular benefits of moderate alcohol consumption while emphasising the importance of avoiding excess during holiday festivities.

Binge drinking and heart health

“Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more drinks on an occasion for men or four or more drinks on an occasion for women. Most people who binge drink are not dependent on alcohol.” (CDC)

Excessive holiday alcohol consumption can dim the festive spirit, impacting cardiovascular health by fostering chronic conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure), tachycardia (elevated heart rate). Risk is increased of long-term issues such as cardiomyopathy, atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and arrhythmias (persistent irregular heartbeats, heightening the chances of stroke and other cardiovascular complications.

What is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

"Holiday Heart Syndrome" refers to heart arrhythmias, specifically atrial fibrillation, induced by binge drinking during holiday periods. Notably, there is a 15% heightened risk of heart attacks observed during Christmas/New Year and midsummer holidays. “Your heart attack risk can peak during the holidays. The holidays are a time for excess, and that’s not so good for your heart. Whether at parties or visiting with family, opportunities that test your resolve around food and alcohol are plentiful.” (Gigen Mammoser)

“This association between cardiac arrhythmias and binge drinking was originally introduced by Ettinger et al., who observed 24 patients getting hospitalised with atrial fibrillation after engaging in a weekend binge of alcohol consumption. Subsequent research has demonstrated that Holiday Heart Syndrome (HHS) can also occur in individuals who rarely or never consume alcohol, but engage in binge drinking on occasion.” (Jain A, Yelamanchili VS, Brown KN, et al.)

“One observational study that tracked people over an average of 14 years found that even a single drink per day — a glass of wine, a beer, or a shot of whiskey, gin, or other spirits — was linked to a 16% higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation (afib) compared with not drinking at all.” (Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Harvard Health)

Binge drinking and atherosclerosis

The effervescence of champagne may be delightful, but the effervescence of arterial plaque is anything but. Excessive alcohol consumption, over time, has been linked to the development of atherosclerosis, a silent intruder that narrows and hardens arteries.

A 2013 Finnish population study found that binge drinking, specifically consuming six drinks or more on one occasion, was linked to increased atherosclerotic progression in middle-aged men over an 11-year follow-up. Furthermore, men experiencing at least one hangover per year had an increased risk of stroke, regardless of the total amount of alcohol consumed. (S. H. Rantakömi, J. A. Laukkanen, J. Sivenius, J. Kauhanen, S. Kurl.)

Mobility and heart disease

Regular physical activity is crucial for heart health, preventing disease and managing risk factors. Despite its benefits for mental well-being, a substantial number globally fall below recommended activity levels, elevating health risks. (World Health Organisation)

“Physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity, alleviate plasma dyslipidemia, normalise elevated blood pressure, decrease blood viscosity, promote endothelial nitric oxide production, and improve leptin sensitivity to protect the heart and vessels.” (Tian D, Meng J.)

Cardiovascular risks in the elderly

Cardiovascular diseases are a significant cause of disability and mortality in the elderly. Age, combined with factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension, heightens vulnerability. (Ciumărnean L, Milaciu MV, Negrean V, Orășan OH, Vesa SC, Sălăgean O, Iluţ S, Vlaicu SI.)

Cardiologists recommend 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, adopting a Mediterranean-style diet, managing cholesterol and inherited risks, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol, prioritising sleep, and managing stress for optimal heart health. (The Guardian)

Ageing leads to poor circulation as blood pressure receptors become less sensitive, impeding blood flow regulation, capillary walls thicken, arteries stiffen, and the blood undergoes changes such as reduced total water volume and slower replacement of red blood cells. “Improve circulation in feet and legs by elevating them. Raising your legs above the level of the heart can take pressure off your veins, reduce swelling and improve blood flow back to the heart.” (Dr. Rob Hicks)

Navigating the Festive Season with Heart Healthy Strategies

Maintaining health during the festive season, with its tempting foods and hectic schedules, is challenging but achievable through mindful choices. Navigating the holiday landscape involves striking a personalised balance between celebration and responsibility.

Raise a glass, not a gallon: Savour the festive libations in moderation. Opt for quality over quantity and give your heart the gift of measured indulgence.

Dance uninhibited: The dance floor is your cardio haven. Express yourself freely on the dance floor without any inhibitions. It's the festive workout that feels more like a celebration.

Heart-healthy hydration: Amidst the tipples, remember the importance of staying hydrated with water. It's the ultimate elixir for maintaining a balanced, well-hydrated heart.

Mingle and move: Take advantage of festive gatherings as an opportunity to mingle and move. Stroll through the twinkling lights, engage in lively conversations, and let the joyous ambiance be the backdrop to your heart-healthy choices.

Maintaining a healthy yuletide lifestyle involves choosing alternative dishes, practising moderation, and prioritising homemade, vegetable-rich, and well-portioned meals, along with incorporating physical activity such as taking a post-dinner walk, a regular sleep schedule, and self-care for overall well-being throughout the festive season. (Natalie Butler, R.D., L.D and Ana Gotter)

How to drink less

To reduce alcohol consumption, buy your own drinks, alternate with water, choose non-alcoholic options, opt for smaller servings, and set a drink limit. Seek guidance from your GP or organisations like Alcohol Change UK if concerned. (British Heart Foundation)

The NHS recommends both men and women to limit their weekly alcohol intake to 14 units. A unit is approximately 8g or 10ml of pure alcohol, equivalent to half a pint of lower to normal-strength lager/beer/cider (ABV 3.6%), a single small shot of spirits (25ml, ABV 40%), or a small glass of wine (125ml, ABV 12%), containing about 1.5 units. (NHS)

Overall, maintain balance and moderation during the holiday season. Be mindful of alcohol consumption's impact on heart health. Prioritise cardiovascular well-being with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and limited alcohol for a truly festive and vitality-filled season. Cheers to a heart-healthy holiday!