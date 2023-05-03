How staring into space can help relieve pain and anxiety

Rockets, spaceships and an array of stars and planets make up the intergalactic theme of LED ceiling panels, which have been installed in three treatment rooms to distract youngsters undergoing clinical procedures. The panels, which have a storyboard of changing patterns and lights, cost £6,587.77 with fitting and have been bought by the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity Team through its Children’s Appeal, using grants of £5,000 from the Screwfix Foundation and £1,587.77 from the Delamere Dairy Foundation. The team’s trusts and grants fundraiser Rebecca Arestidou, who secured the donations, explained: “LED sky ceiling panels have been proven to reduce anxiety and pain during clinical procedures by distracting children, who can sometimes become distressed. They help to provide a calm and tranquil environment and a better clinic experience all round, which benefits both staff and parents or carers too.” Rebecca added: “We are extremely grateful to the two foundations for their support. At least 20 patients a day will go in to one of the three rooms for their appointment so more than 7,280 children every year will benefit from this project.” The charity team’s Children’s Appeal is aiming to raise £1 million for a wish list of items to bring about a raft of improvements to children’s in and outpatients at the Royal Preston Hospital, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and Leyland’s Broadoaks Child Development Centre, as well as all other children’s facilities managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. To watch a video explaining more about the Children’s Appeal or to become involved or make a donation, go to: www.lthcharity.org.uk/childrensappeal