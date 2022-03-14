In an open letter to the people of Lancashire & South Cumbria, chief executive Kevin McGee OBE, paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives, from patients, colleagues and friends.

By way of respect for those who have lost their lives, and to acknowledge the tireless efforts of health and care workers, the Trust Charity lit-up the canopies at the front entrance of Royal Preston Hospital in the colours blue, following a donation by Ameon Building Services and Edmunson Electrical Preston, who installed the lighting free of charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entrance to the Royal Preston Hospital lit up to mark the anniversary

Staff also observed a nationwide minute’s silence, spearheaded by NHS Charities Together, to mark the second anniversary of when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic on March 11.

Following a grant from NHS Charities Together – Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity are in the process of creating two tranquil spaces at Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospital sites, to remember those who have passed away, both before and during the pandemic, and to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation.

To mark the anniversary, members of the charity team, along with staff from Chorley & South Ribble Hospital, scattered wildflower seeds in the soon to be completed memorial garden at the hospital site.

Nearly 4,400 Covid-19 positive patients have successfully been discharged home since the pandemic began.

The recently installed Nightingale Surge Hub at RPH is also helping to provide additional capacity across the region.