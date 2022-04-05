How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Preston

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.
The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.
On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list, but some have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.
Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the NHS Greater Preston area, according to the data.
Undefined: readMore
1. Avenham Surgery, PR1 3RG.
There are 12,458 patients per GP at Avenham Surgery. In total there are 6,644 and the full-time equivalent of 0.5 GPs
Photo: Google Maps
2. Issa Medical Centre - Patel, PR1 6YA.
There are 3,497 patients per GP at Issa Medical Centre - Patel. In total there are 32,267 patients and the full-time equivalent of 9.2 GPs.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Riverside Medical Centre, PR1 6LL.
There are 2,927 per GP at Riverside Medical Centre. In total there are 2,927 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GPs.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Dr Ali Guttridge Medical Centre, PR1 6LL.
There are 2,927 per GP at Dr Ali Guttridge Medical Centre. In total there are 2,927 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GPs.
Photo: Google Maps