How a real ale fan had no alcohol for one year to raise money for young people diagnosed with cancer

A real ale fan had no alcohol for 12 months, raising almost £4,000 to support young people diagnosed with cancer.

Gary Southworth decided to give up on his guilty pleasure for a year, to raise funds for gaming equipment and entertainment for younger patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward.



It was no easy challenge, as he faced a lot of temptation by his work mates at Fulwood’s Royal Mail sorting office, who invited him on boozy nights out.



He also moved house, from Broughton to Longridge, which was quite stressful - and there was no celebratory housewarming drink at the end of packing.



Gary said: “The hardest time for me was a trip to Chester Races with work colleagues in September.

“I had two pints of lime and soda and two coffees but it was tough.

“I have discovered I quite like alcohol-free ciders though and over the year, I lost 18lbs.”



The money will be spent on a project to help young people with cancer.



Gary added: “I am more than happy for the money to go towards gaming and films for younger patients and children visiting relatives on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward.”



Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s central area fundraising co-ordinator Rebecca Arestidou said: “Many congratulations to Gary for sticking to his self-imposed alcohol ban.

“He’s raised a great sum that we will spend according to his wishes on a project to benefit younger people touched by cancer.

“Thank you to everyone who supported him. What he’s achieved is no mean feat.”