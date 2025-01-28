Horwich care home residents celebrate Burns Night with local piper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at St Catherines Care Home in Horwich welcomed local bagpiper, Pipe Major, Peter Doyle, to help them celebrate Burns Night in style.

Leah, the care home’s chef, prepared a traditional Scottish Burns supper including haggis, neeps and tatties and Peter played ‘A Man's a Man For A' That’ by Robbie Burns, as the haggis was brought into the dining room.

Following ‘The Address to a Haggis’, residents made a toast with a wee dram and enjoyed hearing Peter play a selection of tunes including ‘Flower of Scotland’, ‘Scotland the Brave’ and of course, ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

Team member Cara, resident Dorothy, piper Peter Doyle and resident Alice

Resident, Jean Adams, said: “I had a lovely time at our Burns Night celebrations, and it was a lovely surprise to see a man in a kilt! The music was wonderful, and I enjoyed the haggis too.”

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Daley, said: “We like to pull out all the stops for our celebrations here at St Catherines and for many of our residents it was the first time they’d met and heard a piper in person. It truly was a magical experience for everyone.”

St Catherines Care Home is in Queen Street, Horwich, Bolton and provides residential, nursing, nursing dementia and palliative care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/stcatherines