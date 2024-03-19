Hold a Rainbow themed Dress Down Day in April and support a local children’s charity
On the 1st of April Rainbow Hub will be celebrating 23 years of positively changing the lives of children and young people with disabilities and their families.The Mawdesley based charity is asking schools, businesses and groups to host their ownRainbow themed Dress Down day to raise funds and make a difference and help themcelebrate.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They would love events to be on 1st April but, if that is not possible, on any day in April. Help them spread colour and happiness and send a photo of your event which they can post on social media.
Posters can be provided to display showing you are supporting Rainbow Hub. For more information or to confirm that you would like to take part, please contact Vicki Cunningham, Community Fundraiser @ [email protected]
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw