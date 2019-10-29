Here is how to join in the sixth annual Cheeky Santa Dash in memory of Ben Ashworth, to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The date has been announced for the sixth annual Cheeky Santa Dash - to honour its founder and cancer campaigner - the late Ben Ashworth.

Ben’s wife Louise Harlow has this year joined forces with Rosemere Cancer Foundation to launch the fun event - which takes place at Avenham Park on Saturday, December 7, starting at 10.30am.

The 5k two-lap festive family fun run around the grounds was the idea of the Ben Ashworth, who ran 24 marathons raising more than £40,000 for various charities, including Rosemere, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012.

The dad-of-three used humour to raise awareness of bowel cancer and his Cheeky Santa Dash, which he ran three times before losing his courageous fight against the disease in the summer of 2017 aged just 38, was a cornerstone of his campaign.

Louise Harlow with her late husband Ben Ashworth at one of the earlier Cheeky Santa Dash events

Louise, 36, said: “We hope the Cheeky Santa Dash will continue to be a lasting legacy to Ben’s determination and ability to bring people together.

“As Rosemere was the main beneficiary last year, and we have had the team involved in one way or another most years, it made sense for them to be able to promote it to their wider audience and to help with the organisation of the event through their contacts - we want to make it bigger than ever.

“This is a gift from us to The Rosemere Cancer Foundation, for everything they did for Ben and I over the six years he was treated. “My three daughters and I are still heavily involved, as well as Ben’s good friend Alan Taylor, who supported him during his Thee Peaks challenge.

“We will all be there to start the race on the day.”

Everyone who takes part will receive a medal and a mince pie plus a hot drink or juice on finishing.

Entry is £10 for anyone aged 16 years and above and £5 for children aged two to 15 years.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Prams are welcome (free entry) and participants can run, jog or walk. To enter, go to www.rosemere.org.uk www.rosemere.org.uk

Entry closes December 5.



Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer and Cheeky Santa Dash veteran, said: “We’re delighted to be taking on this event. Ben did a lot for us so it’s the least we can do to keep the run going.

“We are very grateful to Eric Wright Group for its sponsorship and hope there’ll be a good turn out on the day with as many people as possible in Christmas fancy dress, which really adds to the terrific atmosphere that year on year surrounds the Cheeky Santa Dash.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “We first began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation seven years ago and are delighted to support the charity’s Preston Cheeky Santa Dash as well as its 2019 Clitheroe Santa Dash and Burnley and Kendal Santa Strolls following on from our support of Walk in the Dark earlier this year.

“As a local company, we are well aware of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work to support those in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units and in recognition of this they were also nominated as one of our Charities of the Year in 2018 with a substantial donation.”