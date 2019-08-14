Here is all you need to know about the launch of Derian House Lottery to support children with life limiting conditions in Lancashire

A new prize draw to help children with life-limiting conditions make happy memories has been launched by a Lancashire children’s hospice.

Cash prizes of up to £25,000 will be up for grabs every week in the Derian House Lottery, launched this week.

For just £1 per week players can support their local children’s hospice in a fun and easy way.

The cash raised will go towards running the hospice, based in Chorley, which offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

The charity helps children facing an uncertain future to make happy memories with services including hydrotherapy, pet therapy, music sessions, and free family holidays to the charity’s own lodge at Ribby Hall, at Wrea Green.

The charity also offers support for siblings, parents and grandparents too.

Kevin Bedford, fund-raising manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re really excited about our new lottery because it offers the community a fun and exciting way to show their support.

“It costs just £1 per week to play, and cheques are posted out directed to the winners, so you don’t even need to claim your prize, it’s that easy.

“No matter where you are in Lancashire, we’re your local children’s hospice and we really hope that everybody will get on board and sign-up to our new lottery.”

To play, visit www.derianhouse.co.uk/lottery or ring 01257 271271.

Players must be aged 16 and over. Please play responsibly.