Here are nine things you can do in Lancashire to help your mental health on Time To Talk Day - February 3

Time to Talk Day is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation and it’s nearly here. It’s the day that friends, families, communities, and workplaces come together to talk, listen and change lives.

Mental health problems affect one in four of us yet people are still afraid to talk about it. For people with mental health problems not being able to talk about it can be one of the worst parts of the illness. So by getting people talking about mental health we can break down stereotypes, improve relationships, aid recovery and take the stigma out of something that affects us all.

Since Time To Talk Day first launched in 2014, it has sparked millions of conversations in schools, homes, workplaces, in the media and online.

On top of talking, getting out in nature is proven to boost your mental health, so we've come up with a bunch of things you can do that can help to lift your mood.

And if you would like to take part in Time To Talk Day click here

1. Head for the trees Hailed the mini Lake District of Manchester, Rivington is a perfect location for Go Ape. With its rugged hills, picturesque reservoirs and woodland bustling with wildlife, it has proved to be a hit with adrenaline lovers who enjoy a whole day out. Photo: Go Ape Photo Sales

2. Castle capers Have a mooch round the magnificent Lancaster Castle. The castle is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5.00pm. In winter tours normally operate from 10.30am to 3.15pm on weekdays and between 10.00am and 4.00pm on weekends. Photo Sales

3. Lark in the park Take a walk around Avenham & Miller Parks in Preston - located in the heart of the city centre. The parks are connected by beautiful and scenic paths, creating one large and diverse park. Photo Sales

4. Take a hike Take a hike up Rivington Pike - one of the north of England's best viewpoints. The historic tower is reputed to date as far back as far as 1138 and boasts breath-taking views of Rivington and beyond. Photo Sales