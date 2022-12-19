Support is available in Lancashire for anyone struggling with their mental health over Christmas.
If you need someone to talk to or require urgent support, here are five helpline services that will be open over the festive period, including details about how to contact them:
1. NHS
The NHS has urgent mental health helplines for people of all ages. You can call for: 24-hour advice and support for you, your child, your parent or someone you care for; help to speak to a mental health professional; and an assessment to help decide on the best course of care. Visit https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/mental-health/find-an-urgent-mental-health-helpline to find your local NHS urgent mental health helpline.
(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Photo: Dominic Lipinski
2. Samaritans
You can call the Samaritans, which is always open, on 116 123. Calls are free from any phone. Alternatively, call 01282 694929 - local call charges apply. The listening service is open day or night, 365 days a year.
(Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ABDUL MAJEED
3. CALM
CALM - the Campaign Against Living Miserably - is available for mental health support via its helpline and webchat service from 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year. Ring 0800 58 58 58 or visit https://www.thecalmzone.net/get-support to webchat.
(Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI
4. National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK
The National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK provides a supportive listening service to anyone with thoughts of suicide. The helpline is open from 6pm to 3-30am everyday on 0800 689 5652 and is a confidential service for those aged 18 or over.
(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS