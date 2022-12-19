1. NHS

The NHS has urgent mental health helplines for people of all ages. You can call for: 24-hour advice and support for you, your child, your parent or someone you care for; help to speak to a mental health professional; and an assessment to help decide on the best course of care. Visit https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/mental-health/find-an-urgent-mental-health-helpline to find your local NHS urgent mental health helpline. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Photo: Dominic Lipinski