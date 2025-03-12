Hearts at The Hamptons for Lancashire residents

Care assistant Josephine (Jo) Parkinson, who has worked at The Hamptons, located off Main Drive in Lytham St Annes, for over five years, has single-handedly created and launched a ‘Hearts at The Hamptons’ initiative.

Jo started crocheting hearts over seven months ago, initially responding to a request from Tameside General Hospital who were looking for donations of hearts to give to end of life patients so that they can hold them and then pass the heart on to loved ones as a keepsake.

The idea really resonated with Jo, and she introduced ‘Hearts at The Hamptons’ in January. Jo personally crochets all hearts and distributes them to the most poorly residents, who cherish them and hold them dear during their final months and weeks.

Jo says: “I really liked the idea of giving our very poorly residents a hand-made heart as a symbol of both how much we love them and have enjoyed caring for them. It is a lovely keepsake for family members afterwards too.

Jo Parkinson

“The hearts also highlight the exceptional quality of care provided at The Hamptons, with dignity and support offered to all residents and their loved ones from the moment they arrive at the home until their very last moments and beyond.”

In addition to the hearts, Jo has now started to make personalised draw-string bags for residents who have to go into hospital for a review or treatment, helping to ensure that their personal items are kept safe and easily located.

Sara Allton, Home Manager at The Hamptons, adds: “The ‘Hearts at The Hamptons’ and hospital bags are both Jo’s ideas and she has implemented these within the care home without any assistance. She crochets the items in her own time and is always willing to go the extra mile for residents, which is incredible to see. Such lovely and heart-felt actions really do make a difference to the residents and their families.”

The Hamptons is a stunning 76-bed care facility in Lytham St Annes offering person-centred residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services. New Care, now part of the Lovett Care Group, is one of the UK’s leading care home operators with an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.

