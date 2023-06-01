Healthcare Director makes a triumphant return to Preston

North Wales Business Awards - Start up of the Year

Founded in early 2021, the organisation delivers a person-centred approach to care and support, providing quality, outcome-based healthcare services to individuals in their own homes, as well as in a variety of other health and social care settings.

Natalie O’Brien, Operations Director and Partner at Enhanced Healthcare - an award-winning agency that specialises in the recruitment and training of nurses and healthcare professionals - has recently returned to her hometown of Preston to open the organisation’s second branch.

The launch in Preston, headed up by O’Brien and Managing Director Chanel Williams, is poised to provide invaluable support to the NHS and help to alleviate some of the pressures they face, as well as providing essential health and social care services to individuals and families within local communities and beyond.

Chanel Williams - Managing Director

“When we launched Enhanced Healthcare in 2021, we knew that our sector had to evolve, and we were determined to be at the forefront of that change. Two years later, we are so proud to have played our part in placing over 120,000 hours of nursing and care to services across North Wales and the Northwest of England”.

“Healthcare is one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors, and the demand for workers at all levels is continuing to grow, which is why we decided to open our new branch to assist employers in Preston and beyond with all their recruitment needs, providing the best possible service to find the right staff quickly and easily to deliver the best healthcare for those in need of support”.

Unlike most agencies that expect individuals to fund their training, the dynamic partnership of O’Brien and Williams committed to bringing something fresh and unique to the sector by offering free training to agency staff members; something that will make a real difference to healthcare workers in Preston and its surrounding areas.

The person-centred organisation offers an impressive range of perks for those who join the team, including some of the best rates of pay in the region, as well as flexible working, part- and full-time roles, holiday pay and significant cash bonuses to candidates who successfully refer a colleague. For nurses, there’s an opportunity for new recruits to qualify for £1,000 joining bonus before the end of June. *

Healthcare Assistant

Stuart Quinn is the first Preston-based recruit to join the team as Branch Manager. The role will see him developing positive and lasting relationships with both candidates and clients alike, maintaining high quality and reliable staff solutions and leading the Northwest team to success.

*This incentive to receive an additional £1,000 is for newly recruited Nurses who have completed 500 hours working at Enhanced Healthcare before the end of June 2023.

Natalie O'Brien - Operations Director