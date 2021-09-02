Healthcare assistant receives 25 year service award for her work at Lancaster care home

Dawn Long with her 25 years service award at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster.

Dawn Long started at Barchester in 1996 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Dawn has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Lyndsay, general manager of Laurel Bank said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Dawn. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Laurel Bank when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Dawn!”