Healthcare assistant receives 25 year service award for her work at Lancaster care home
A health care assistant at Laurel Bank in Lancaster has received a prestigious service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 25 years.
Dawn Long started at Barchester in 1996 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Dawn has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Lyndsay, general manager of Laurel Bank said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Dawn. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Laurel Bank when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Dawn!”
Laurel Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Laurel Bank provides residential care, nursing care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.