Harrison Holidays makes a fundraising high break for Lancashire Mind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central to the fundraising was a snooker event hosted by Harrison Holidays at their Southport holiday park, Riverside. Contenders had fun taking on Ian’s skills and seeing him showcase his mastery. The money made throughout the night was generously added to with a donation made by William Harrison of Harrison holidays.

Ian Burns is a professional snooker player from Croston in Leyland. He has played against some of the top players in the world including Judd Trump, John Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan, so the evening was a change of pace, but just as thrilling. From Southport future tournaments this year see him playing overseas, with his career having already taken him to China, Australia, India and across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Burns, says, “The night was a great success, it was fantastic to see so many people support a brilliant charity in Mind Lancashire. I hope we can do something again in the near future and raise more funds for such an important charity.”

Ian Burns takes part in charity Snooker exhibition at Riverside Holiday Park for Lancashire Mind

William Harrison, Owner of Harrison Holidays, says, “Thank you to everyone that came along and made our charity fundraiser a night to remember! The Coast & Country bar and restaurant at Riverside has never seen anything like it, but what a thrill it was to host Ian, showcase his skills, entertain our guests and raise money for a wonderful local charity. Lancashire Mind do magnificent work offering training, support and education in schools, the community and workplaces and we are proud to be able to add our help to this.”

David Dunwell, CEO of Lancashire Mind, says, "Thank you to Ian and Harrison Holidays for choosing to support Lancashire Mind through their snooker show case. Thank you to Harrison Holidays for hosting, the sponsors of the frames and to all those who donated towards the raffle and auction prizes. We had a wonderful evening and the impact of the funds raised will go such a long way to supporting the people of Lancashire."