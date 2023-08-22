Harmonious moving melodies: Spotify's curated playlist to soothe the stress of moving

Recent research conducted by The Property Buying Company has unveiled an enchanting symphony of songs that not only alleviate the strains of moving but also infuse the process with motivation and positivity.

In the UK's dynamic music landscape of 2023, a trio of songs has risen above the rest to cater to the varying needs of individuals amidst the whirlwind of moving. Leading the motivational charts is "Better Love" by Eliza Rose, a melodious anthem radiating energetic beats and boundless positivity. According to the Spotify Developer API, this hit has earned a resounding score of 2.6 out of 3, making it the ultimate motivational tonic.

Meanwhile, in the realm of stress-relief, the Spotify Developer API has revealed a tie between two songs for the top spot. "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert and "Evergreen" by Omar Apollo, both with a combined valence and energy score of 0.6, prove to be the go-to harmonies for soothing the frazzled nerves that often accompany a move.

The impact of music on the human psyche is profound

Crafting the Perfect Playlist for Your Move

The playlists curated by The Property Buying Company provide a musical remedy for the soul, ensuring that every stage of the moving process is adorned with the right harmonies. From Eliza Rose's inspiring "Better Love" to the mellow grooves of Omar Apollo's "Evergreen," these collections are tailored to accompany the rhythm of your transition.

"Better Love" - Eliza Rose

"California Girl" - Crash Adams

"Levitating" - Dua Lipa

"No Bad Days" - Macklemore Ft Collett

"Shivers" - Ed Sheeran

"Be Loved (Am I Ready)" - Lizzo

"Calm Down" - Rema Ft Selena Gomez

"I’m Not Here to Make Friends" - Sam Smith

"Mo Up Front" - NLE Choppa

"Used to Know Me" - Charli XCX

"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert

"Evergreen" - Omar Apollo

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die For You Remix" - The Weeknd

"Rock and a Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

"Private Landing" - Don Toliver, Justin Bieber + Future

"Heatwaves" - Glass Animals

"Voices" - Ft Olive Tree (KSI)

"Loser" - Charlie Puth

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

The Symphony of Science and Emotion

According to Wayne, the founder of Independent Music Livestream, the impact of music on the human psyche is profound. It has the power to conjure memories of the past, ignite dance-induced energy, and lull us into relaxation. The rhythm of music, whether brisk or serene, syncs with our heart rate and emotional states. Wayne reveals that slower tempos like atmospheric soundscapes can lead to a calming and therapeutic effect, offering a sense of tranquillity.

Insights from The Property Buying Company CEOs:

The CEOs of The Property Buying Company, Jonny Christie and Karl McArdle, shed light on the transformative role of music during the process of moving. Jonny emphasises that moving, a life-altering experience, often brings forth stress and upheaval. Music, however, acts as a soothing balm, alleviating tensions and uncertainties. It is revealed that 1 in 5 couples even part ways due to the stress of moving, making these playlists a potential relationship saviour.

Karl emphasises the practicality of integrating music into the moving process. He advises playing these curated playlists during packing and unpacking, invoking a sense of enjoyment amidst the chaos. The upbeat melodies keep spirits high and energy levels elevated during physically demanding tasks. Regular breaks accompanied by music recharge the body and mind, ensuring a more enjoyable and harmonious moving experience.

