Hand, foot and mouth disease: Symptoms to watch out for as outbreaks are reported in Lancashire

Your child should rest and drink plenty of fluids if they catch hand, foot and mouth disease - a common infection

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common infection that mainly affects children. It has nothing to do with foot and mouth disease, which affects farm animals.

How do you catch it?

Contact with respiratory droplets containing virus particles after a sick person coughs or sneezes or touching an infected person or making other close contact, like kissing, hugging, or sharing cups or eating utensils.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease include mouth ulcers and red spots or blisters on the hands and feet, which can be itchy.

How long does it last?

Hand, foot and mouth disease usually lasts up to 10 days. Until then, you can reduce pain with things like mouth ulcer gels, spays and painkillers.

How long are you contagious if you have it?

You are generally most contagious during the first week of illness but it can last up to three weeks.

What should I do if my child catches it?

Contact your doctor if mouth sores or a sore throat keep your child from drinking fluids. And contact your doctor if after a few days, your child's signs and symptoms worsen.