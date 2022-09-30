The state-of-the art feeding equipment and arm supports and rests, along with pager switch systems costing a total of over £17,000, have been funded with the support of grants from the Daniel’s and Houghton’s Charity and The Hospital Saturday Fund, alongside local community support.

The equipment can be used by patients being cared for in hospital, at home or in a supported living setting.

MND patients suffer hand function loss, making it difficult for them to use the standard communication devices to request assistance, so the pager switches allows patients to call for it much more easily.

New equipment, funded by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, will give Motor Neurone Disease patients more independence.

The functional weakness in patients’ upper limbs also impacts on their feeding ability, but the new feeding aids can tailor the amount of support provided to a person when feeding, meaning they experience more independence in performing daily living functions.

MND patient Alan Towart said: “The neater eater arm support has been brilliant. It has allowed me to continue with independence while eating, feeding myself and drinking from a cup. This allows the rest of the family to enjoy their meal alongside me without the need to feed me as well as themselves. I even take it along to pubs and restaurants as it is very easy to move from table to table.”

Dr Malabika Ghosh, Clinical Specialist in Occupational Therapy for MND and Clinical Academic Fellow in the Lancashire and South Cumbria MND Care and Research Service commented: “This equipment offers MND patients more independence in daily functions which ultimately provides wellbeing and a better quality of life. People with MND feel more confident in daily living activities, and their families can feel more supported in spending quality time with them with the equipment we can now offer. Having this fantastic equipment in-house, which can be loaned to patients, will enable us to provide more choices to our patients, reduce waiting times for equipment, and will improve the overall quality of service we provide. The MND team are grateful to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity and all its supporters for funding this equipment and we know it will make a real difference to local MND patients.”

Staff with the new feeding aid.