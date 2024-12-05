Details of the proposed site for a new Royal Preston Hospital has prompted plenty of debate since it was unveiled on Monday.

Land off Stanifield Lane in Farington has been identified as the preferred location for the new facility, which would open in the mid-2030s if final approval is granted.

The news generated a mixed response on the Lancashire Post Facebook page. Here’s what some of you had to say about the plans:

Great news for a new local hospital, but the area proposed is ridiculous. It already struggles with the current amount of traffic in the area, never mind a new hospital being built. The proposed area is a small village at the end of the M6! The surrounding towns already get chockablock with traffic if anything happens on the M6, which is an almost daily occurrence. Cat Waddington

I dare you to highlight anywhere in the country fit to build a hospital (close to town/city) where traffic isn't an issue. Traffic will only become less of an issue when people give up the predominantly lazy attitude that lead them to be driving. Matt Holden

Needs to be in Preston - it’s a city! Julie Mills

What space in the city do you think is available for a HUGE hospital and car park? Bea Victoria

Surely can’t be any worse than where it is now and lack of parking adds to the chaos. Elaine Edge

Just shows they don't build things like they used to, in the good old days, hospitals lasted fir over 100 years....RPH was only opened in 1981. What are they going to do with it? Tearing good green land apart for the sake of it. Wendy French

Won’t happen in my [life]time. Carol Tinsley

Well let’s hope there’s enough doctors and nurses to man it. Beth Orwin

More traffic to the already gridlocked area! How are the ambulances going to rush people in when the roads are going to be jammed? They’re a joke as it is. Andrew Voss

It’s important to note that although The National New Hospital Programme is guarantor in these negotiations, the funding has not yet been approved. The contract for these sites has been made with a clause to be able to withdraw if:

1) the government do not agree the funding after their review of The New Hospital Programme; 2) if an alternative or more suitable site is found in the meantime. The National New Hospital Programme has only provisionally agreed funding to continue negotiations on possible New Hospital projects but any decision is pending the government review. They have not yet approved the funding. Jenny Hurley

Keep A&E at Preston. Yvonne Derbyshire

I wonder what public transport will be like. Pam Ormiston

Anyone who has the nightmare of trying to get to Blackburn Royal and the A&E from outlying rural areas would probably advise against another 'super' hospital. Deb Marcy

I would have preferred an ikea, to be honest. Ste Armitt

Is this going near the new Lancashire Cricket Ground they are currently building? The area is already a bottleneck at best of times. Gill Richmond