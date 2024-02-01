Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the last seven years, Ian has dressed up in a santa costume to hold bucket collections in the store in the final run-up to Christmas.

He’s worn the same outfit to collect over the same period at Lidl in Colne Road and the town centre’s Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco branches.

Altogether, Ian’s collections have raised a massive £6,124.80 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Ian Ponton, who has raised over £6,000 for Rosemere Cancer by dressing as Santa at a range of different stores in Burnley, is pictured left with Iceland store manager Barry Gibson.

Retired foundry worker Ian, who has a son and a daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, said: “I do it as payback – I was diagnosed with bowel cancer seven years ago. I had treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and received the all clear. It’s my way of saying thank you for the care I received.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Ian is amazing. He organises his own costume and his own collections. We are very grateful to him and to everyone who has ever added to his collection bucket.