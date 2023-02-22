Procurement contract database, Tracker, analysed NHS Digital data from November 2022, to uncover which areas of England have the highest proportion of patients to every GP.

They looked at the total number of patients registered at GP practices throughout England and considered the total number of GPs working in each practice area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do the different areas of Lancashire differ?

The GP: patient ratio varies across the different Integrated Care Boards in Lancashire. Image: Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB coverage ranked from best to worst:

1- Morecambe Bay (1 GP to 1,196 patients)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2- Blackburn With Darwen (1 GP to 1,371 patients)

3- Greater Preston (1 GP to 1,421 patients)

4- Blackpool (1 GP to 1,439 patients)

5- Fylde and Wyre (1 GP to 1,472 patients)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6- Chorley and South Ribble (1 GP to 1,490 patients)

7- West Lancashire (1 GP to 1,514 patients)

8- East Lancashire (1 GP to 1,515 patients)

How does this compare nationally?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull ranks as having the highest number of patients per GP in England, with one GP for every 2,063 patients, whilst the Wirral ranks as having the best ratio, at one GP to every 905 patients.

Although East Lancashire has the highest number of patients per GP in Lancashire, nationally, it had only the 24th worst ratio out of 106 Integrated Care Boards.

This was then followed by West Lancashire (25), Chorley and South Ribble (28), Fylde and Wyre (29), Blackpool (35), Greater Preston (42), Blackburn With Darwen (54) and Morecambe Bay (93).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does it mean?

A spokesperson for Tracker said: “By grouping patients and GPs by their Integrated Care Boards, this data offers a fascinating insight into which areas GPs are likely to be feeling the most strain, and where patients will more likely struggle to see a practitioner.

“The data, which looked at 62.2 million patient registrations across 106 different care boards, found that on average there is one GP for every 1,344 patients across England.