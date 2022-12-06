New data from the NHS has shown that 3,650 people across Blackpool faced a wait of 28 days or more to see a GP in October 2022 - the worst since records began in 2017.

The surgery with the highest number of people waiting over 28 days was Marton Medical Practice, which had 778.

While 69 were reported at Newton Drive Health Centre - which has a comparable amount of appointments and more registered patients.

Figures reveal how many patients are waiting over a month for a GP appointment in Blackpool

Dr Susan Green works as a GP at Newton Drive Health Centre, and recently told BBC Newsnight: "It is so devastating to be told that you're the problem."

The figures come as the number of GPs has fallen to a record low, leaving patients in a desperate scramble to be seen. Since 2013, 4,600 GPs have been cut throughout the UK.

"That's a really hard thing to reconcile. You want to be able to help everyone that needs it, but you simply can't."

Dr Green's practice has fewer doctors than in 2015, but the patient list has grown from 8,500 to 11,600.

Many patients are frustrated at not being able to see their doctor in person, and just 22% of patients are given a choice in the type of appointment they have.

Chris Webb, Executive Officer for Blackpool South Labour Party and Chair of Trustees for Blackpool Mental Health charity Counselling In The Community said: