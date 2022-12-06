GP Shortage: 3,650 Blackpool patients waited over a month for a doctors appointment in October 2022 according to NHS data
Blackpool residents are finding it ‘impossible’ to see a GP when they need to, and two in every three patients rarely or never speak to their preferred doctor, figures show.
New data from the NHS has shown that 3,650 people across Blackpool faced a wait of 28 days or more to see a GP in October 2022 - the worst since records began in 2017.
The surgery with the highest number of people waiting over 28 days was Marton Medical Practice, which had 778.
While 69 were reported at Newton Drive Health Centre - which has a comparable amount of appointments and more registered patients.
Dr Susan Green works as a GP at Newton Drive Health Centre, and recently told BBC Newsnight: "It is so devastating to be told that you're the problem."
The figures come as the number of GPs has fallen to a record low, leaving patients in a desperate scramble to be seen. Since 2013, 4,600 GPs have been cut throughout the UK.
"That's a really hard thing to reconcile. You want to be able to help everyone that needs it, but you simply can't."
Dr Green's practice has fewer doctors than in 2015, but the patient list has grown from 8,500 to 11,600.
Many patients are frustrated at not being able to see their doctor in person, and just 22% of patients are given a choice in the type of appointment they have.
Chris Webb, Executive Officer for Blackpool South Labour Party and Chair of Trustees for Blackpool Mental Health charity Counselling In The Community said:
“Patients in Blackpool are finding it impossible to see a GP when they need to. Among those thousands waiting more than a month or not getting an appointment at all, there will be conditions going undiagnosed until it is too late.12 years of failure to train the staff our NHS needs has left it with thousands fewer GPs, and patients are paying the price. Blackpool urgently needs a new generation of doctors and nurses, paid for by abolishing non-doms to help those in need. Patients should be able to see the doctor they want, in the manner they choose, when they need to.”