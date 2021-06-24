But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Preston and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Berry Lane Medical Centre There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at Berry Lane Medical Centre. The response rate was 48%, with 140 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.

2. Riverside Medical Centre There were 275 survey forms sent out to patients at Riverside Medical Centre. The response rate was 43%, with 141 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 55% said it was very good and 36% said it was fairly good.

3. Dr A Hussain There were 473 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr A Hussain. The response rate was 16%, with 36 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 54% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

4. Briarwood Medical Centre There were 277 survey forms sent out to patients at Briarwood Medical Centre. The response rate was 38%, with 75 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 52% said it was very good and 31% said it was fairly good.