That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Preston and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the NHS Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best/worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good/poor’.

1. GUTTERIDGE MEDICAL CENTRE There were 506 survey forms sent out to patients at GUTTERIDGE MEDICAL CENTRE. The response rate was 23.52%. Of these, 26.59% said it was very good and 8.12% said it was very poor.

2. DR ALI GUTTRIDGE MEDICAL CENTRE There were 487 survey forms sent out to patients at DR ALI GUTTRIDGE MEDICAL CENTRE. The response rate was 25.67%. Of these, 27.99% said it was very good and 6.72% said it was very poor.

3. ISSA MEDICAL CENTRE - PATEL There were 426 survey forms sent out to patients at ISSA MEDICAL CENTRE - PATEL. The response rate was 27.46%. Of these, 33.65% said it was very good and 6.50% said it was very poor.

4. DR A HUSSAIN There were 502 survey forms sent out to patients at DR A HUSSAIN. The response rate was 16.73%. Of these, 58.25% said it was very good and 5.95% said it was very poor.