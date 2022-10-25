On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.

Regionally, the North West has the fewest patients per GP, at 1,557, while London has the most, at 1,956.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country. But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients. There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital and include trainee GP and locums.

The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in Chorley and South Ribble.

Practices without any registered GPs or patients have been omitted.

1. The Surgery Chorley The Surgery Chorley was recorded as having 4,223 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.3 GPs, which would be the equivalent of 13,197 patients per full-time GP.

2. Station Surgery Station Surgery was recorded as having 2,696 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.2 GPs, which would be the equivalent of 11,233 patients per full-time GP.

3. The Village Surgeries Croston & Eccleston The Village Surgeries Croston & Eccleston was recorded as having 9,932 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.3 GPs, meaning it has 4,318 patients per GP.

4. Adlington Medical Centre Adlington Medical Centre was recorded as having 10,079 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.5 GPs, meaning it has 4,000 patients per GP.