Good news for patients in the NW who need surgical dental treatment.
UClan Community Dental Clinic is a centre of excellence for postgraduate dentistry with up-to date facilities to treat patients with difficult problems. We accept referral for all types of treatment. Many dentists in general practice may not have the facilties or advanced training to treat patients needing oral surgery procedures but we can provide this service. The clinic is led by specialits and consultants supported by dentists developing their oral surgery skills.
We can offer some treatments free of charge to patients, as this is subsidised by student fees and the University to enable supervised tuition of patient treatment.
From the Furness Peninsula to Preston, we can accept patients for treatment who have been referred for specialist treatment and who are experiencing long delays waiting to see a dentist due to current demands on NHS dental services.
We are not funded or commissioned by the NHS and are independently funded by the University.
If you are a patient in the region and require complex surgical treatment such as wisdom tooth surgery or difficult tooth removal, contact the UCLan Community Dental Clinic.
This service is for adult patients only (above 16 years of age).
Telephone: 01772 896300
Email: [email protected]