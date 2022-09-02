Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health assessment bus was introduced in March as a way to clear backlogs of people who were reluctant to make an appointment for a health check-up with their GP practice during the pandemic. Since then, 5,200 people have had a health check which includes blood pressure, height and weight, heart rate and lung health checks.

The bus, which offers no-appointment-needed checks and ear syringing in locations easy to reach for locals, is a temporary initiative initially intended for just one month however it has been so successful funding is being sought to offer the bus throughout winter when it is available. When the checks highlight areas for concern the information is passed to the patient’s GP practice for follow up.

The days and locations of the drop in clinic.

Amanda Ardron, head of primary care support for the providers of the health assessment bus, Fylde Coast Medical Services (FCMS) said: “We have been really pleased with the response from patients who come to the bus. Although we have found some patients that need follow up from their GP for most people it’s just a case of peace of mind and making sure everything is as it should be. That, or people having their ears syringed. We can do these checks instead of people taking up appointments at their GP practice, freeing up their time for other patients.”

The bus will be out just three times in September at:

Saturday 3 September – Garstang Free Methodist Church, Windsor Road, Garstang, PR3 1ED 9am-7pm

Sunday 4 September – Lytham Primary Care Centre, Victoria Street, Lytham, FY8 5DZ 9am-7pm

Tuesday 27 September – Squirrel Public House, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LB 9am-7pm