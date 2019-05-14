Garstang Colour Dash raises £10k for Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice

An incredible turnout saw more than 500 people don their running shoes and pristine white t-shirts for the second annual Garstang Colour Dash this weekend.

The 5k family fun run raised more than £10,000 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, money which will go towards the £4.5million needed every year to keep the hospice operating.

Karen Crossley, community fundraiser for St John’s, said: “We are so delighted that once again Garstang has come out to support the hospice and help to raise much needed funds to help up continue our vital work.

“The town has welcomed this event with open arms and we cannot tell you how grateful we are for the efforts of everyone involved, from the organising team at St John’s, our main sponsor Vincents and the other businesses in the town which have shown incredible support.”

Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors was once again the headline sponsor, helping to cover costs for staging the event so that all the money raised goes straight into the charity’s coffers.

Vincents Olivia Robinson and Chris Mathews kicked off the race with colour canons covering the dashers as they set off from Cherestanc Square outside Booths. From there the crowds ran down the high street to the River Wyre, up along and over through the fields towards the ruins of Greenhalgh Castle and back to the square for the big finish.

The first runner made it back in 17 minutes while others took a more leisurely pace and got round within the hour.

