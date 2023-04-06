The funding has been awarded to local charity Headway Central Lancashire to continue a voluntary and non-clinical support service running daily for more than 2,000 patients over the next four years.

What’s it all about?

The project, called Major Trauma Patients Support Service, began in 2020 and has so far helped 6,470 patients and their families going through the upheaval caused by a life-changing injury.

Headway Central Lancashire staff from left: Margaret Cliffe, Liz Bamber, Kayleigh Fletcher and Laura Brown

Services offered include offering patients help at the bedside with welfare benefits claims, access to free legal information and support with employment issues - all of which may arise as a consequence of a sudden life-changing injury.

Struggle

Liz Bamber, Manager at Headway Central Lancashire, has led the charity since it began after her eldest son sustained a severe traumatic brain injury through a road traffic collision. She realised from her own family’s experience that the community was struggling to provide support to local families when they needed it the most.

Liz said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has decided to continue supporting our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue our service to patients and help them overcome practical problems after a major trauma injury including brain injury. This funding will make a huge difference and is vital because it helps families to deal with a sudden change to their lives.

"The service is available to patients and their families as soon as they need it, and most issues can be dealt with before they are discharged from hospital.”

“Thrilled”