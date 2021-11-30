Fundraiser Speedo Mick invites Tyson Fury for bout as he heads to Morecambe on charity walk

Speedo Mick will be in Morecambe next week. Photo: @speedomick on Twitter

Mick is currently walking in the north east - but he announced on Twitter this morning that he is heading for Morecambe next week.

Dressed in his trademark swimming trunks and hat, Mick – Michael Cullen – posted saying: "I'll be stomping through Morecambe next week and I’ve heard @Tyson_Fury is looking for a new opponent.

"Why not join me on my stomp next week and help me raise awareness for mental health."

In a video, Mick said the weather had been "absolutely brutal" and he was having to run to keep warm.

He is raising money to help the homeless, disadvantaged young people and mental health charities.

Announcing he will be in Morecambe next week he joked: "I am going to find Tyson Fury because apparently he is looking for an opponent and I am the man.

"As long as someone brings me a ladder I will have him out.

Speedo Mick walking through Preston during his charity trek last year.

"Speedo Mick is coming for you!"

Micjk was last in the area in January 2020 as part of a gruelling 1,000-mile walk from John o’Groats to Land’s End.