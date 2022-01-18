Fun dance event in Garstang will help two vital charities

The event takes place this weekend.

The event - at Garstang Community High School on Saturday afternoon - will raise money for two charities, the North West Children's Support Group and Macmillian Cancer Support - while giving people the chance to dance like no one is watching to easy-to-follow dance routines.

Those taking part will be dancing in a dark room with disco and UV lights to a mix of club anthems, from the 90s to the very latest floorfillers.

All fitness levels will be catered for by three Clubbercise instructors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a raffle and other activities during the breaks, all to raise extra money for the two charities.

The minimum ticket donation is £10, and there will be a 16+ age restriction. Covid measures will be in place.