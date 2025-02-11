Around 100 frontline staff will be joined by NHS England directors in Liverpool today (February 11) to help shape the future of the NHS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the first of a series of events, the key NHS workers will discuss what they want to see from the government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

The discussions will be led by independent facilitators, with senior NHS figures in attendance to hear the views of NHS staff on what the future of the NHS should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining today’s staff are NHS England’s Chief Nursing Officer, Duncan Burton; Chief Midwifery Officer, Kate Brintworth; Primary Care Medical Director Dr Clare Fuller and North West Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Paula Cowan.

NHS England says staff have been nominated to attend across a range of staff types, care settings and communities including GPs, nurses, optometrists, consultants, porters, pharmacists and more to ensure any impact on local services is kept to a minimum.

Around 100 frontline staff will be joined by NHS England directors in Liverpool today (February 11) to help shape the future of the NHS.

Part of the biggest listening event in NHS history, it follows seven nationwide public debates and a series of online staff events that took place last year about building a 10 year plan to make the NHS fit for future generations.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “Our staff know what is needed to transform the NHS and we want their views and ideas to shape the creation of the 10 year health plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day I see how committed, ambitious, and innovative staff across the NHS and care sector are finding ways to do things differently to improve care for patients.

“The event in Liverpool is a fantastic opportunity to hear from staff about some of the solutions to the challenges we face and their ideas for change that will benefit patients and staff. Their views will be added to the tens of thousands of views that staff, patients, and the public have contributed so far.”

A further six listening events will be carried out across the regions, with upcoming dates across February and into March in Sheffield, Sutton Coldfield, London, Reading, Peterborough and Taunton.