Free online talk gives insight into Morecambe Bay Hospitals support for Long Covid patients
An online public talk by experts from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust will give an overview of the support services the trust provides for Long Covid patients.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Respiratory Nurse Debbie Singleton and colleagues from the UHMBT Post-Covid Recovery Team will provide an insight into support that has been put in place to aid the recovery of patients experiencing Long Covid symptoms.
The talk has been arranged at the request of public members of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.
To attend the event, which starts at 5.30pm on Tuesday February 22, visit here