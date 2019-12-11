Former patient offers up luxury home to hospital staff at Preston and Blackpool to say 'thank you' for giving him his life back

Have your say

A house builder says he has a lot to be thankful for after hospital staff in Preston gave him his life back.

So Andrew Bradshaw is offering doctors and nurses a luxury home at a much-reduced rent.

Andrew Bradshaw (centre) at the house he is offering up with some of the builders and Kirsty Cropper and Liam Batty (front left), who will be shifting through applications

The 59-year-old from Preston spent four weeks in a coma in 2017 and about three years in hospital fighting sepsis.

Now, a year out of hospital, he is grabbing life by the horns and having built eight houses, he wants to offer one at half the market rate to staff at Royal Preston and Blackpool Victoria Hospitals.

“I had sepsis which is an infection of the blood,” said Andrew. “I was in hospital for nearly a year.

“I ended up having heart failure and lung failure. I was in a coma from April 14, 2017 and I woke up in May, four weeks later.

“I had a lot going on.

“My family were called in because I wasn’t going to make the morning.

“I had the most amazing treatment ever. Sometimes I woke up and there was a nurse and a doctor at the end of my bed, I had multiple failures.

“I have a lot to be thankful for.

“I just spent quite a bit of time in hospital over the last three years. I did have a lot of time in hospital.

“I just thought they were wonderful people and if I can give them some help I will repay the NHS and the staff back in some way.

“Every member of staff was so caring. I couldn’t do their job but if I can help them in any way I will.

“About a year ago I came out of hospital.

“I’ve built eight houses and if I can’t give anything back there’s something wrong with me.

“I’ve got two new scooters and if they haven’t got transport I’ll give them to them. I treat it as a pleasure.

“I just want to get on and do things that I probably wasn’t doing before and hopefully make a bit of a difference here and there.”

The four-bedroom house Andrew is offering to hospital staff at either Blackpool Victoria or Royal Preston is in Wrea Green.

It will be ready to move into in about eight weeks. Rent is set at £430 a month, which is over £800 below market valuation.

Kirsty Cropper, 34, who manages the houses for Andrew, said: “Andrew’s been developing a house at Wrea Green.

“He’s been in hospital for quite a lot of time but the staff looked after him and cared for him so well he’s always wanted to help them.

“By the by, he’s built these eight luxury houses. He’s offering one house for £435 for a months rent and he’s offering two scooters for transportation because the parking around the hospital is so bad.

“The scooters have only delivery mileage and are Scomadi 125.

“Anyone can apply. I look after the site that he’s been developing.

“Please do not let costs or transport inhibit anyone from applying.

This would suit perhaps three individuals or a family.”

To apply email kirsty_cropper@yahoo.co.uk