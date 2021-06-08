Final cohort of adults in Lancashire called forward for Covid jab from today

And it marks the six month anniversary of administering the jab in the UK, which first began being given to the eldest and most vulnerable people in society last December.

In the final callout as part of the NHS Vaccinagtion rollout, people aged between 25-29 are among the last group of adults to be called forward to get their jab in Lancashire.

Since the landmark moment on December 8, when 90-year-old grandmother Maggie Keenan from Coventry blazed a trail for the world, the biggest vaccination drive in history has delivered at least one first dose to more than 75 per cent of the adult population.

People aged over 25 have been called forward for their jab

Anyone in the age groups now eligible for a vaccine is asked to book their jab once they receive the text message alert, with GPs also set to urge the newly eligible to come forward, over the coming days.

Alongside opening up invites for first doses, the NHS is pushing a major drive on ensuring people get their second dose of the vaccine which is vital to get maximum protection against the virus.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Covid-19 Vaccination Director Jane Scattergood, said: “It is fantastic to see so many people come forward so quickly to get their lifesaving Covid vaccine – this action means that we are protecting our communities against the virus.

“The offer doesn’t go away so if you are eligible and haven’t booked, please do come forward and do so. It is safe, effective and will protect you and those around you.

“The success of the programme is no accident as behind each vaccine at each site there is a lot of work and dedication from our staff and from our volunteers – we are so grateful for their continued help.”

Text invitations, which do not expire, appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

The news comes as 202 people currently remain in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 30 on ventilation.

A total of 62,083 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began, with the total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now standing at 20,233.

NHS England Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said: “Today is a watershed moment as the world-beating NHS vaccination programme enters the home straight of our race to offer everyone their first dose.

“The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab.

“The tireless efforts of NHS staff to protect the people they care for and their communities has quite simply saved lives, and when you get the text, you’re next."

Last month it was announced that in Lancashire, more than one million people had now received at least one dose of the vaccine in the fight against Coronavirus.