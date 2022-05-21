George Molloy from Hutton was diagnosed with leukaemia in March, just days after the birth of his brother Ralph.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, with his mum and dad Natasha and Mark and his three siblings able to be close to him thanks to accommodation at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

George Molloy, 4, in hospital

Now, in an attempt to support the family to buy specialist equipment for George, and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House charity, George's wider family have launched a series of fundraisers.

One of the fundraisers is a book donation being held at Booths supermarket in Penwortham.

Shoppers are being invited to drop off unwanted books and buy others for a minimum donation of £1.

Emma Allen, George's auntie, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the donations. We had more than 400 books donated in the first two days, and once we mentioned it to the school where our children go, we got even more.

Some of the books donated to Booths in Penwortham

"They're all really good books too - a lot of them are new - so we're really grateful."

Emma's husband and his friend Rob Clayton are also taking on a sponsored bike ride from Preston to Manchester Children's Hospital and back again, on May 29. They have currently raised more than £2,600.

Emma, from Penwortham, said: "Neither of them are what I'd call cyclists, but they have been training on the Guild Wheel.

"They chose the distance because it's a journey that George and his family have to make, and they'd have to make it a lot more if it weren't for the Ronald McDonald House.

"Being able to stay there has been invaluable for Natasha and Mark and the other children, who have had their lives turned upside down.

"It's meant they can spend time together as a family, rather than travelling back to Preston daily."

George, who lived in Priory Lane, Penwortham, before moving to Hutton, is said to be "doing well" and responding to treatment, but his start at primary school in September is likely to be delayed.

Emma said: "We have been overwhelmed by donations and by messages from people asking how they can help.

"There's been lots of support from other parents at Penwortham Primary School where the children attend, asking if they can help take the children to after school classes or have them round for tea.

"There is a fantastic community spirit in this area."

What is Ronald McDonald House?

There are 12 Ronald McDonald Houses in the UK, which run on charitable donations.

Ronald McDonald House Manchester provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with children receiving treatment in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and St Mary’s Neonatal Unit.

In 2021, the charity supported 3,916 families across the 12 Houses for an average of 16 nights. Each family were able to save an average of £1,240 in out-of-pocket accommodations costs.