Failing Freckleton care home put residents at risk of medicine overdose

A care home that has failed four consecutive inspections has now been rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

The Old Vicarage Care Home in Naze Lane, Freckleton (pictured), was judged as not safe and not well led in the latest report by the care watchdog.

A key issue raised by inspectors was that medicines were not managed properly, with residents at risk of being given medication too close together or doses being missed - both due to poor record keeping and stock problems.

Problems managing medicine were first noticed in October and November 2018 and a Warning Notice was issued, but this was not met when inspected again in April 2019.

Another concern was that at the time of the latest inspection, the manager was not registered with the CQC. The provider was fined £4,000 last year for failing to appoint a registered manager.

A CQC spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that the service continues to fall below the required standard”, adding that it was being kept “under close review”.

Conditions have been imposed on the provider, including that the manager undertakes a course in the safe administration of medicines, auditing and managing medicines, after which their competency is checked.

Positively, the home was rated as being effective, caring and responsive. Inspectors commented that residents were enabled to express their views, safe recruitment procedures were used and people said they felt safe with staff.

London-based Pearl Care, which runs the home, declined to comment.