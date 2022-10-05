And a survey has revealed almost half of people who wanted formal bereavement support following their loss did not get any.

The North West was the worst-hit region with 99,535 excess bereavements over the past two years compared to the average for the previous five year period.

Lancashire's figure was 16,985, with Blackburn with Darwen having 2,335 and Blackpool 2,025.

The North West was the worst-hit region in the UK for extra bereavements.

The report, released by the UK Commission on Bereavement (UKCB), says that of the bereaved children who contributed to the survey, half said they did not get the support they needed from their schools and colleges.

The UKCB is now calling for more funding from all governments in the UK, and it is sending a clear message that robust strategies to deal with bereavement now and in the future are desperately needed.