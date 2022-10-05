Extra deaths in Lancashire during pandemic hit almost 17,000 says report
Almost 17,000 extra deaths were recorded in Lancashire during the pandemic, according to new figures.
And a survey has revealed almost half of people who wanted formal bereavement support following their loss did not get any.
The North West was the worst-hit region with 99,535 excess bereavements over the past two years compared to the average for the previous five year period.
Lancashire's figure was 16,985, with Blackburn with Darwen having 2,335 and Blackpool 2,025.
The report, released by the UK Commission on Bereavement (UKCB), says that of the bereaved children who contributed to the survey, half said they did not get the support they needed from their schools and colleges.
The UKCB is now calling for more funding from all governments in the UK, and it is sending a clear message that robust strategies to deal with bereavement now and in the future are desperately needed.
In addition, the UKCB says schools and employers should be required to have a bereavement policy.