The NHS has been under pressure after being hit with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses this winter. However, despite the pressures faced, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Lancashire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdale constituencies which were rated best by you. We’ve ranked every practice included in the GP patient survey 2024, by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Queen Square Medical Practice - Lancaster There were 288 survey forms sent out to patients at Queen Square Medical Practice. The response rate was 35%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 54% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Garstang Medical Practice - Garstang There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at Garstang Medical Practice. The response rate was 42%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 48% said it was very good and 33% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Bay Medical Group - Morecambe There were 388 survey forms sent out to patients at Bay Medical Group with clinics in Morecambe, West End and Heysham. The response rate was 30%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 46% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales