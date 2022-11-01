Joseph Rogan, 54, uses three devices to stay alive - and all are powered by electricity.

So when the retired pensions manager started hearing about possible blackouts over winter, he wanted to make sure he was prepared.

Joseph, of Thirsk Grove, Blackpool, called British Gas to ask what would happen if the blackouts start. But the priority customer was shocked by the response.

Joseph Rogan highlighting the fact that British Gas need to provide more support and advice for disabled people on their 'priority list'

He said: “I was told by British Gas that I would need a generator but they don’t loan them out, and I will have to purchase one. I asked if they could advise me on what kind I’d need to get, but they said they couldn’t help me.”

Then he browsed the web and found generators ranging from £500 - 1,200, but knowing little about these products he wasn’t sure what to buy.

He added: “They wouldn’t tell me what type or voltage of generator I would need to run my life critical machinery or where to buy one from. I was informed that the responsibility of finding the correct type is left up to me as well as the additional outlay I would need to pay on top of the already inflated energy prices.”

Joseph has end stage COPD, severe bronchiectasis, and brittle asthma. He’d been on the British Gas priority list for over ten years, a scheme for vulnerable customers that means they try to prioritise putting the power back on a lot quicker during a power cut.

So he had been surprised by the response from his energy supplier.

“I know it’s not certain but there is a chance it could happen, and it’s causing a lot of anxiety, worry and stress. So I was trying to be proactive. I don’t want to leave it until everyone rushes out to buy a generator so there are none left.”

Joseph had a lung removed when he was six months old. He uses a breathing compressor with oxygen, CPAP compressor at night and a nebuliser - an electric device to send medication into the lungs, six times a day.

“ When I thought about it, I realised there will be thousands of vulnerable people like me who need electricity to run machines. Energy companies should be providing better service for vulnerable clients.”

A UK charity has calls for vulnerable households to be exempt from any planned blackouts, saying it’s a worry for many people with medical conditions.

Erika Radford, Head of Health Advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Reports that we could face planned blackouts this winter are of course very worrying to many, but especially for people with long-term lung conditions who rely on electricity to run essential medical equipment. Many people with lung conditions use mains-powered machinery to manage and treat their conditions. Machines that can be life-saving. We do hope we don’t have planned power cuts this winter, but If they do go ahead, the Government must ensure there is enough electricity to supply the most vulnerable households and people who are dependent on medical machinery, should be exempt from planned blackouts.”

British Gas were approached for a comment but have not yet responded.