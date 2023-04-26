Derian House Flower FestIval: 10 pictures as the Chorley childrens hospice is joined by over 400 families for its first open gardens event
The April showers didn’t dampen the fun as Derian House Children’s Hospice threw open its gates for its first Open Gardens event of the year – a day of flower crowns, glitter face paint, and lots of cake.
Mum Susanna Foy, visited the gardens with her son Teddy, who uses Derian House services, and his sister Pippa. She said: “We had such a wonderful day with Teddy and Pippa. Teddy is currently a Derian House child as he was born very poorly, but is much better now. He really enjoyed meeting Tallulah the therapy dog and her owner Claire. Pippa loved the bubbles and both of them made a beautiful flower crown.”
Gill Rabbett, Events and Legacies Marketing Coordinator at Derian House, said: “It was lovely to welcome our supporters, and their furry friends, back to the hospice to enjoy our first open gardens event of the year.
“Gareth and his team of volunteer gardeners work tirelessly all year round to keep the hospice grounds looking beautiful so it’s nice to be able to show off their hard work. Thanks to our suppliers and performers who made the day really special. It was lovely to see families having fun together in the gardens and supporting their local children’s hospice.”
Derian House, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2023, and so the charity relies on the generosity of its supporters for 70p in every £1. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk