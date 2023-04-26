The April showers didn’t dampen the fun as Derian House Children’s Hospice threw open its gates for its first Open Gardens event of the year – a day of flower crowns, glitter face paint, and lots of cake.

Mum Susanna Foy, visited the gardens with her son Teddy, who uses Derian House services, and his sister Pippa. She said: “We had such a wonderful day with Teddy and Pippa. Teddy is currently a Derian House child as he was born very poorly, but is much better now. He really enjoyed meeting Tallulah the therapy dog and her owner Claire. Pippa loved the bubbles and both of them made a beautiful flower crown.”

Gill Rabbett, Events and Legacies Marketing Coordinator at Derian House, said: “It was lovely to welcome our supporters, and their furry friends, back to the hospice to enjoy our first open gardens event of the year.

“Gareth and his team of volunteer gardeners work tirelessly all year round to keep the hospice grounds looking beautiful so it’s nice to be able to show off their hard work. Thanks to our suppliers and performers who made the day really special. It was lovely to see families having fun together in the gardens and supporting their local children’s hospice.”

Derian House, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2023, and so the charity relies on the generosity of its supporters for 70p in every £1. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk

1 . Bubble art fun (1).jpeg The charity’s ‘Flower Fest’ welcomed over 400 families, supporters, and furry friends for the rare opportunity to visit the hospice’s vibrant outdoor spaces as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS). Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . ‘Flower Fest’ at Derian House Families enjoyed a giant bubble art show by Emma at eBublio Magical Bubbles, a performance from the Leyland Morris dancers and a scavenger hunt in the hospice grounds. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . ‘Flower Fest’ at Derian House Guests could design their own flower crowns in a workshop run by florist and Derian House parent, Naomi Moazzeny, of Blossom and Bloom in Chorley – and hospice Pets as Therapy dog, Tallulah, even received her own special flower necklace. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . ‘Flower Fest’ at Derian House Oscar and Ada Burrow with Shuna the therapy dog and her owner Linda. Photo: submit Photo Sales

