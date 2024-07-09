Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A consultant surgeon who dedicated his life, up to retirement and after, to improving the health of the community has died, aged 88.

Heart specialist Ramesh Gandhi helped countless people throughout the Fylde coast and beyond and, in 2000, was named The Gazette’s Blackpool Man of the Millennium.

After working at several hospitals around the country, India-born Mr Gandhi arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a surgeon in 1978 – and went on to become the man behind the fact the Vic has a cardiac unit which became the pride of the North West and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even after he hung up his surgical tools in 1994, Mr Ghandi made a massive difference - becoming director of fundraising and raising a massive £2.36m for the Vic’s MRI Scanner Appeal.

Contributed

Along with being the leading light in the ultimately successful campaign to save the Cardiac Unit which in the 1990s was being moved from the Vic, Mr Ghandi was also involved in the Vic’s Macmillan Windmill Suite, a dedicated research and development centre for oncology and haematology trials.

He was a founder member of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society and keenly involved in Water Aid, a charity focused on water, sanitation and hygiene.

The Poulton resident was also a councillor – the first Asian elected in Wyre – deputy mayor, chairman of the Organ Donation Committee and volunteer health mentor and was awarded the OBE for services to the community in The Queen’s Birthday Honours of 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being involved in so many charities and organisations is my way of relaxing - I like to help people and to get things done, ” he once told The Gazette, adding: “I’ve made some lovely friends and I am so proud of Victoria Hospital.”

His wife May said: “He loved the Fylde coast doing all he could for the community.”

Along with May, the former cardiothoracic surgeon leaves two sons and his funeral is at Poulton Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 23 at 11am.

In a 2015 interview with The Gazette, Mr Ghandi said: “I’m not scared of dying and when I go I don’t want anyone at the funeral dressed in black.