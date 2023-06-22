Called The DadPad, the app is a useful resource before baby arrives and after baby is born, and is designed to be used as a quick, on-the-go reference tool, allowing new dads to enjoy their babies and feel more confident about fatherhood.

Here’s how Dadsnet supports struggling dads in Lancashire

The Dad Pad app

Written by health professionals, DadPad is already up and running in other areas of the UK, and each area has content edited and amended to be bespoke to local needs, including details of nearby support groups and services.

What’s on the app?

The app covers topics such as:

Feeding, holding, changing and cleaning your baby

Surviving without sleep and coping with crying

Getting to know your baby

Home safety and first aid

Looking after yourself and supporting your partner

Safe baby care

Jo Dorrity, transformation programme manager for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which organises healthcare services in the region, said: “This is a fantastic, easy to use guide about safe baby care and how to support partners during the perinatal period. It is now free to download for parents in all Lancashire and South Cumbria postcodes.”

Julian Bose, director of app developer, Inspire Cornwall CIC, said: “We listened to what dads, their partners and health professionals asked for and combined it all in the DadPad. We are delighted to be able to launch this resource for dads and dads-to-be across the Lancashire and South Cumbria area.”