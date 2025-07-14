Cygnet Opens New Service for Deaf Men with Mental Health Needs in Blackburn

Cygnet Health Care has announced the opening of Vincent Court, a new five-bed community residential service in Blackburn, designed specifically for deaf men with mental health needs.

Vincent Court provides a crucial step-down pathway for individuals transitioning from inpatient settings, including referrals from Cygnet’s own specialist deaf mental health service, Bridge Hampton, based at Cygnet Bury Dunes.

The new service offers a safe, comfortable environment that supports ongoing recovery and promotes independence.

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “We are proud to open Vincent Court and continue our commitment to delivering specialist, person-centred care for underserved communities.

“Deaf individuals with mental health needs often face significant barriers in accessing appropriate services. Vincent Court offers a pioneering, inclusive model that bridges this gap, providing tailored care in a homely community setting. It reflects our belief that everyone deserves support in an environment that respects their culture, language, and personal journey to recovery.”

The large, detached house offers five en-suite bedrooms and is staffed by a highly trained team skilled in British Sign Language (BSL). The service adopts a Total Communication approach to ensure residents feel understood and empowered in their recovery.

The staffing team from Cygnet Bury Dunes will provide ongoing outreach and support, including input from a specialist deaf mental health consultant psychiatrist, removing reliance on local hearing community teams who may not have appropriate expertise.

Dr Mann, Forensic Psychologist at Cygnet Health Care, highlighted the need for such a service.

He said: “There are deaf patients who have been stuck for many years in hospitals because there aren’t appropriate community houses for them. There are also deaf patients who have been discharged and are under the care of hearing community teams who can't fully meet their needs.

“Vincent Court will be different.”

The service encourages residents to build life skills, engage in community-based activities, and explore education, hobbies and vocational therapy.

Its central location in Blackburn offers excellent transport links and access to local amenities, further supporting residents in practicing the skills needed for independent living.

Dr Romero added: “Vincent Court is more than just a house, it’s a place of opportunity, belonging, and recovery. We are proud to support this important step forward in the provision of specialist deaf mental health services.”