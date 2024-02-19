Cuerden Chatterbox Ladies raise £2000 for Angelman's Syndrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The well attended and lively event included everything from raffles to tombola, hand crafted goods and home-made cakes to live entertainment, all provided by the residents and generously supported by the Campbell family. A total of £2000 was raised for the Angelman charity, close to the heart of resident Carole Ottley who feels there is a need to raise the profile of this life-changing condition. Carole's eldest son Glenn was born with Angleman's syndrome but not formally diagnosed until he was 28 years old. This rare neurological disorder was first indenfied by British doctor Harry Angelman back in 1965. More recent advances in genetic medicine have made it possible to start identifying the cause - which leaves children with severe learning disabilities and little or no speech - as a single gene disorder caused by loss of function in the UBE3A gene.

Carole said: "despite the severeness of the disability and the need for lifelong support, people with the condition are blessed with a happy and loving personality and a resilience to get on with life. Glenn is a beautiful person inside and out and has had to overcome many obstacles. He is fabulous company, a complete joy to be around and loves to interact with everyone and especially his brother Dean. He is one in a million, loved by many and adored by us"

The picture shows Carole with some of the Chatterbox ladies celebrating the presentation of the cheque to the charity, back row left to right, Sally Mills representing the Campbell family, Vera, Jackie, Annie, Elaine, Mollie, Marie, Kath, Ann & Jacqui. Front row Glenda, Barbara, Sheila, Carole, Sylvia and Doreen. Thank you to other fundraisers especially Margery, Jane, Belinda and Chris and everyone concerned with making the day a brilliant success.