It is one of eight makeshift wards at hospitals across England, with the Preston hub to provide 100 beds for patients from across the North West.

The new Nightingale facilities – manned by a mix of hospital consultants, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical staff – are designed to take patients who, although not fit for discharge, need minimal support and monitoring while they recover from illness.

It comes as hospitals are using hotels, hospices and care homes to safely discharge as many people who are medically fit to leave as possible – freeing up beds for those who need them most.

Car park B at RPH was shut to make way for the new unit, which has taken around three weeks to construct.

