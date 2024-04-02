Couple go the “Full Monty” for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nurse and assistant training officer in moving and handling at the Royal Preston Hospital Jason Heywood, who is also a dancer, and Stephen Wilson, who works for a company that specialises in ergonomic equipment, raised £3,443.97 for the two charities to share after hiring Preston city centre’s Riva Showbar for an evening sponsored by D&T Fitness and hosted by drag queen Angel Delight.

She was joined on stage by female vocalist Tracy Heath and a quartet of male and female dancers, who had been coached by Jason and Danni Shaw and whose performance ended in the “Full Monty”.

Jason said: “It was a great night. Angel Delight is a fabulous singer and comedian, Tracy sang beautifully and the dancers were brilliant. In fact, we’ve already been asked to bring the show back next year, which we’re hoping to do. Thank you to everyone who came along.”

Angel Delight invites audience members to join her on stage during the show

He added: “Ste and I have been organising charity shows for the last 20 years. We try to do a couple a year, always for local charities.”

The couple’s next show is a country and western evening featuring the Gamble & Gunn Band with a Dolly Parton tribute in September at Leyland Civic Centre. It will raise money for Noahs Ark Cat Resuce and Sanctuary in Tarleton. Details are available via the Facebook page Ste and Jay Fundraising.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

